London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :An independent investigation into the way the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) handled a controversial vote among its member clubs over ending the 2019-20 season has found "no evidence of improper behaviour".

The SPFL board commissioned auditing firm Deloitte to examine the circumstances surrounding Dundee's vote after it came in for stinging criticism from Premiership clubs Rangers, Aberdeen and Hearts who had called for an independent inquiry.

A resolution to end the Championship, League One and League Two needed the support of 75 percent of the clubs in the Premiership, Championship and the 20 teams in League one and Two.

The same proposal allows the SPFL board to also end the Premiership season if it deems the matches cannot be played due to the coronavirus crisis.

Dundee originally planned to reject the resolution, but after an email of their vote on April 10 was not received by the SPFL, the Championship club backed the plan five days later with the deciding vote.

Rangers had called for the suspension of SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster over the process.

However, the SPFL's independent non-executive director Karyn McCluskey said in anopen letter on Friday that she hopes attention will now be turned to ensuring clubs survive theeconomic hardship caused by the coronavirus shutdown.