Investment ministry signs 3 MoUs at Hajj Expo 2023

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :The Ministry of Investment yesterday signed three memorandums of understanding with Kidana, Lifestyle and Josour Al-Khaleej companies at the 2023 Hajj and Umrah Expo Conference, which is being organized by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah between January 9 and 12 in Jeddah.

The memorandums seek to develop and market investments in the sectors of hospitality, tourism, catering services, commercial and entertainment activities, and cooperation to employ housing and commercial complexes.

The Ministry of Investment is participating in the Hajj and Umrah Services Conference and Exhibition "Hajj Expo 2023", as part of its efforts to attract investments and enhance its flow into the national economy in various sectors, and review its implemented reforms to improve the investment environment in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in a bid to diversify the economy and enhance the competitiveness of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia globally, as well as provide investors with an opportunity to learn about the promising opportunities for sectors, benefits, and incentives offered by the ministry to investors.