Investment Needed To Avoid Australian Electricity Shortages: Report

Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2023 | 04:00 PM

CANBERRA, Feb. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) --:Australia is facing electricity supply shortages as coal-fired plants are phased out, the market regulator has said.

The Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) on Tuesday updated its Electricity Statement of Opportunities report, calling for urgent investment in long-duration energy storage, generation and transmission to guarantee supply in the late 2020s.

The report said the main electricity grid -- the National Electricity Market (NEM) -- will likely avoid shortages in 2024 but that risks would escalate in later years as coal plants are shut down faster than renewable projects start generating energy.

Supply gaps that were previously predicted for 2023-24 have been forestalled by new gas, wind and battery projects, but AEMO forecasts they could re-emerge from 2025 onwards as coal-fired power stations stop supplying electricity.

