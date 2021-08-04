UrduPoint.com

Investment Platform Launched In Hong Kong To Help Finance Mainland Small Firms

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 04:30 PM

H.KONG, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Former chief executive of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Charles Li announced Tuesday the launch of an investment platform to channel international capital to mainland small firms.

Speaking at a press conference, Li highlighted the vitality and growth potential of mainland's small businesses and said he hopes to develop a revolutionary investment model to bolster the micro economy.

The platform, Micro Connect, aims to help entrepreneurs succeed while also providing investors with sustainable, highly diversified and quality returns, Li said.

Micro Connect is co-founded by Charles Li and Gary Zhang. Zhang is also founding partner and CEO of Oriental Patron Financial Group.

