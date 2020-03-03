UrduPoint.com
'Invisible Man' Sees Its Way To Top Of N.America Box Office

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 08:50 AM

'Invisible Man' sees its way to top of N.America box office

Los Angeles, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Enough viewers saw "The Invisible Man" this weekend to propel it to the top of the North American box office, with $28.2 million in ticket sales, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Monday.

That result for the Friday-to-Sunday period more than justified Universal's bet on a remake of the famous H.G. Wells story -- the movie's $7 million production budget has already been dwarfed by its $20 overseas box office and it has drawn strong reviews.

The thriller stars the visibly talented Elisabeth Moss as the ex-girlfriend of a man (British actor Oliver Jackson-Cohen) who seems to return to haunt her after supposedly committing suicide.

Slipping from the top spot in its third week out was Paramount's adventure comedy "Sonic the Hedgehog," at $16.3 million. Jim Carrey stars as the villainous Dr. Robotnik in the video-game-based film.

In third place was 20th Century's "The Call of the Wild," starring Harrison Ford, at $13.4 million. The story is loosely based on the Jack London classic, set in the wilds of Alaska and Canada's Klondike region.

Fourth spot went to a new Japanese manga film, "My Hero Academia," from Funimation, at $5.8 million. It tells the story of a young boy, often bullied, who finds his way into a prestigious high school for superheroes-in-training.

And in fifth, still strong in its seventh week out, was Sony's "Bad Boys for Life," at $4.4 million. The action comedy, starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, has passed the $400 million mark worldwide.

Rounding out the top 10 were: "Birds of Prey" ($4.1 million) "Impractical Jokers: The Movie" ($3.5 million) "1917" ($2.7 million)"Brahms: The Boy II" ($2.6 million)"Fantasy Island" ($2.3 million).

