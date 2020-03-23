UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IOC Considering Different Options For 2020 Olympics, Including Postponement: Source Ebe/td/dj

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 12:00 AM

IOC considering different options for 2020 Olympics, including postponement: source ebe/td/dj

Lausanne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :The International Olympic Committee is considering postponing the 2020 Olympics as one its options as the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, a source close to the IOC told AFP on Sunday.

The IOC has faced strong pressure to push back this summer's Tokyo Games in the last few days from sporting federations and athletes worried about the health risk as the COVID-19 death tally continues to rise.

Related Topics

World Tokyo Sunday 2020 Olympics International Olympic Committee From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Cabinet approves additional AED16 billion stim ..

20 minutes ago

Coronavirus tally reaches to 757 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Ajman Bank offers set of initiatives to support UA ..

3 hours ago

SHRD fully implements remote work system

3 hours ago

FANR’s Board of Management discusses Federal Gov ..

3 hours ago

Etihad Airways flights to Beijing to operate with ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.