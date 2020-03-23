IOC considering different options for 2020 Olympics, including postponement: source ebe/td/dj

Lausanne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :The International Olympic Committee is considering postponing the 2020 Olympics as one its options as the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, a source close to the IOC told AFP on Sunday.

The IOC has faced strong pressure to push back this summer's Tokyo Games in the last few days from sporting federations and athletes worried about the health risk as the COVID-19 death tally continues to rise.