IOC includes Beijing Olympic Museum into Olympic Museums Network

GENEVA, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced Friday that the Beijing Olympic Museum (BJOM) has been admitted as as a new member of the global Olympic Museums Network (OMN).

BJOM, which commemorates both the Olympic Summer Games 2008 and the Olympic Winter Games 2022, becomes the 33rd member of OMN. "The BJOM boasts 34,500 square meters of multi-media exhibits and displays that transport visitors into the history, sporting culture and Olympic legacy of Beijing," the IOC said.

The Museum welcomes about 200,000 students each year with four-category educational activities, including guided tours, special events, information campaigns and exhibition tours, according to IOC.

"By making full use of the legacy left by the two editions of the Olympic Games held in the city, the BJOM hopes to introduce the Olympic Movement to more people and encourage the general public, especially teenagers, to actively participate in sport," IOC added.