IOC Launches "Stronger Together" Campaign To Celebrate Olympic Day

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 05:20 PM

IOC launches

LAUSANNE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :The International Olympic Committee (IOC) launched its "Stronger Together" campaign on Tuesday to celebrate Olympic Day with a film featuring world-renowned Olympians including Usain Bolt and Naomi Osaka.

According to the IOC, the story emphasizes the organization's message of solidarity and the belief that the world moves forward only when it moves together, and the irresistible power of the Olympic Games to unite people, communities and societies across the globe.

"In this extraordinary Olympic year, celebrating Olympic Day is even more special than usual," said IOC president Thomas Bach. "On this Olympic Day, when the entire world has been facing the same struggles and fears because of the global coronavirus pandemic for far too long, the power of sport to bring hope and optimism takes on an even greater significance.

""Solidarity, hope and optimism - this is what the power of sport is all about. This is why on this Olympic Day, let us stand together to celebrate the precious Olympic spirit," he continued.

According to the IOC, in-person activities, including Olympic Day runs, and digital initiatives, such as virtual Olympic challenges and virtual live chats with Olympians, are organized by over 100 National Olympic Committees around the world to engage people in sports and the Olympics on Olympic Day.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

