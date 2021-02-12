UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IOC President Sends Greeting To Xi On Spring Festival

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 06:10 PM

IOC president sends greeting to Xi on Spring Festival

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach on Friday sent a letter of greetings to Chinese President Xi Jinping on the occasion of the Spring Festival.

In his letter, Bach wished Xi and all Chinese people good health and a prosperous and successful Year of the Ox.

The Year of the Ox is an important moment for the Olympics, he said, adding that with the Beijing Winter Olympics approaching, the world will come together under the guidance of the spirit of peace, solidarity and friendship.

Beijing is ready, noted the IOC president, who expressed full confidence in China.

Xi's vision of involving 300 million Chinese in winter sports is becoming a reality, he added, while wishing Chinese athletes great success.

He said he is confident that under Xi's wise leadership, China will continue to make great progress in the Year of the Ox.

Related Topics

World Sports China Beijing Progress Olympics International Olympic Committee All Million Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Match officials for HBL PSL 2021 confirmed

12 minutes ago

EDA renamed Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy after ..

28 minutes ago

109,587 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been admini ..

43 minutes ago

Ata Ullah Tarar released five minutes after his ar ..

55 minutes ago

Usman Dar relinquishes his charge as SAPM on Youth ..

2 hours ago

Mehwish Hayat’s new picture storms into social m ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.