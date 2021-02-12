IOC president sends greeting to Xi on Spring Festival

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach on Friday sent a letter of greetings to Chinese President Xi Jinping on the occasion of the Spring Festival.

In his letter, Bach wished Xi and all Chinese people good health and a prosperous and successful Year of the Ox.

The Year of the Ox is an important moment for the Olympics, he said, adding that with the Beijing Winter Olympics approaching, the world will come together under the guidance of the spirit of peace, solidarity and friendship.

Beijing is ready, noted the IOC president, who expressed full confidence in China.

Xi's vision of involving 300 million Chinese in winter sports is becoming a reality, he added, while wishing Chinese athletes great success.

He said he is confident that under Xi's wise leadership, China will continue to make great progress in the Year of the Ox.