UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IOC VP Coates Arrives In Tokyo To Supervise Last Preparation For Olympics

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 12:10 PM

IOC VP Coates arrives in Tokyo to supervise last preparation for Olympics

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :IOC Vice President John Coates arrived here on Tuesday morning with 38 days to go until the opening of the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Japanese newspaper sports Daily said that Coates, also head of IOC's Coordination Commission for Tokyo 2020, will stay in Japan to keep a close watch on the final preparation of the postponed games.

Coates said last month that the games will "absolutely" take place even if Tokyo is still in a "state of emergency".

Coates, who flew from Sydney, arrived at Tokyo's Haneda Airport and was received by Japanese Olympic President Yasuhiro Yamashita, who reportedly kept a social distance from his guest.

The Australian will self-quarantine in a hotel in Tokyo for three days as part of COVID-19 countermeasures.

In the next 11 days, he can attend restricted activities without contacting the public.

Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto told reporters last week that Christophe Dubi, Olympic Games Executive Director, is also expected to arrive in Tokyo on Tuesday. But IOC President Thomas Bach's arrival has been delayed to July.

The organizers said that Dubi will attend remotely a joint press conference on Tuesday night after version three of the Tokyo 2020 Playbooks is unveiled.

The Playbooks, which have been developed in partnership with Tokyo 2020, the IOC and IPC, will contain details of COVID-19 countermeasures as well as the guidelines and rules that each Games stakeholder will need to observe in order to play their part in ensuring a safe and secure Games.

Related Topics

Sports Hotel Sydney Tokyo Japan July 2020 Olympics International Olympic Committee From Airport

Recent Stories

Artists have to see beyond nationalism for peace, ..

16 minutes ago

Share #YourBestShot with OPPO on TikTok this PSL s ..

39 minutes ago

Ufone’s ‘Nayi SIM offer’ brings exciting all ..

44 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 59 deaths, 838 new cases of Coron ..

50 minutes ago

National Foods attracts overseas Pakistanis with B ..

57 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Musha ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.