UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iota, Weakened But Deadly, Rips Through Central America

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 09:30 AM

Iota, weakened but deadly, rips through Central America

San Salvador, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :The death toll from Storm Iota rose to 25 on Wednesday after leaving a trail of landslides, floods and smashed infrastructure across Central America, revisiting areas devastated by Hurricane Eta just two weeks ago, authorities said.

Iota made landfall in Nicaragua as a "catastrophic" Category 5 hurricane Monday, but its remnants will continue to be deadly through Thursday even as 2020's biggest Atlantic storm subsided over El Salvador.

The US National Hurricane Center warned of "life-threatening flash flooding" across portions of Central America, due to heavy rainfall from Iota's tail.

"Flooding and mudslides across portions of Honduras, Nicaragua and Guatemala could be exacerbated by saturated soils in place, resulting in significant to potentially catastrophic impacts," the NHC said.

Nicaragua has so far suffered the highest death toll from Iota. The giant hurricane slammed the country on Monday at its most powerful, leaving 16 dead, including two children who were trying to cross a river in the south.

"We have sadly counted 16 people killed," Vice President Rosario Murillo told a daily briefing in Managua on Wednesday.

The bodies of three of the victims were recovered after a landslide in the northern department of Matagalpa, and three others died in floods in Carazo in the west.

Five members of the same family died when their home was swept away in a landslide in El Trapiche, in northern Honduras.

Another two people died in the Colombian Caribbean archipelago of San Andres, Providencia and Santa Catalina, as well as one woman in the indigenous community of Ngabe Bugle in Panama, where about 2,000 people hunkered down in shelters even as rains began to ease.

After blowing through Honduras, where it weakened from a hurricane to a tropical storm with sustained winds of 50 miles (80 kilometers) per hour, it swept into El Salvador on Tuesday.

A motorcyclist died after a tree was blown over by the wind, the Salvadorian government said. More than 800 people were evacuated from risk areas and placed in 230 shelters.

Roberto Gonzalez, a meteorologist from El Salvador's environment ministry, told AFP Iota had sustained winds of up to 40 mph (65 kph) as it moved towards the west of the country, and was expected to be downgraded to a "low pressure system" from Wednesday.

In San Salvador, presidential official Carolina Recinos said "prevention work" along with timely evacuations prevented the country suffering more victims.

Related Topics

Dead Storm Died Rosario San Andres San Salvador Guatemala Matagalpa Managua Same El Salvador Panama Honduras Women 2020 Family From Government Rains

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

8 minutes ago

Bahrain, Israel agree to operate flights, open emb ..

7 hours ago

Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen intercept ..

8 hours ago

UAE suspends issuance of visit visas, entry permit ..

8 hours ago

Pak-Afghan PTA to be finalized by end of January 2 ..

9 hours ago

Syrian ambassador hails UAE&#039;s hosting of nati ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.