IPCC Report Shows Time Is 'running Out' To Save Planet: Germany

Faizan Hashmi 54 minutes ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 03:40 PM

IPCC report shows time is 'running out' to save planet: Germany

Berlin, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :The latest climate science report shows that time is running out to rescue Earth, Germany's environment minister said Monday, urging the international community to ramp up efforts to cope with the impact of climate change.

"The report makes it clear that we can no longer avoid many of the consequences of climate change today -- we can only prepare and adapt to them as best as we can," said Svenja Schulze, pointing to deadly floods that struck Germany in July as an example of the result of global warming.

