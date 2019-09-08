UrduPoint.com
iPhone to share the spotlight with services at Apple's big event

San Francisco, Sept 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ) :The iPhone will be front and center at Apple's upcoming media presentation even as the California tech giant steps up its efforts in content and services for its devices.

In its trademark, tight-lipped style, Apple disclosed little about its plans for Tuesday's event at its headquarters in the Silicon Valley city of Cupertino.

For years now, Apple has hosted events in the fall to launch new iPhone models ahead of the holiday shopping season.

Speculation is that Apple will introduce three upgraded iPhones, including "Pro" models, and a successor to its more affordable iPhone XR, as premium handset prices hover around $1,000.

Some analysts say services, subscriptions and online content will share the stage with the company's glitzy hardware as Apple seeks to shift its focus.

"I think it is going to be the first year the event is going to also be about services," Creative Strategies analyst Carolina Milanesi said.

"We might get to see what Apple looks like as a company when they are talking about services and hardware as one product."Milanesi was curious to see whether Tuesday's presentation includes offers iPhone deals that "bundle" music, television or game services with new handsets.

"You have an opportunity to really bring value to the hardware with services," Milanesi said.

