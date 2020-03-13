UrduPoint.com
IPL Postponed Till April 15 Over Coronavirus: Indian Cricket Board

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 02:50 PM

IPL postponed till April 15 over coronavirus: Indian cricket board

New Delhi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :The start of the Indian Premier League, the cricket competition, has been postponed from March 29 until April 15 over the coronavirus, the Indian cricket board said Friday.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India has decided to suspend IPL 2020 till 15th April 2020, as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) situation," the BCCI said in a statement.

The two-month Twenty20 competition is estimated to generate more than $11 billion for the Indian economy and involves cricket's top international stars.

