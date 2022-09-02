UrduPoint.com

IPPA Awards Postponed Due To National Catastrophe

Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2022 | 05:20 PM

IPPA awards postponed due to national catastrophe

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :The fifth International Pakistan Prestige Awards (IPPA) organized by founders Ali Malik and Mukhtar Ahmed, scheduled to take place later this year had been postponed until March '23, it was announced here on Friday.

Ali Malik said,"We are deeply aggrieved by the colossal loss of lives and property that our nation has been facing in these past few months and the great economic set-back we have incurred. The worst is not over yet, and we need to show our solidarity and concentrate all our energies on contending with this huge tragedy.

" Mukhtar Ahmed said, "Whatever we do will be like a drop in the ocean, but we all need to join hands in these testing times and play our role in alleviating the sufferings of our fellow citizens."It may be noted that IPPA, the biggest independent, star-studded Pakistani event taking place internationally, has successfully held four international events in the past – two in the UK, one in Norway and one in Turkey. The first IPPA took place in 2017, celebrating 70 years of Pakistan, and since then there has been no looking back, with a break only during the Covid pandemic.

