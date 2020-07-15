UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IPTV Sees Steady Growth Of User Base In China

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 05:40 PM

IPTV sees steady growth of user base in China

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :IPTV, or internet Protocol TV, registered a steady growth of its user base in China last year, according to an annual report on the country's radio and tv sectors.

China's IPTV subscribers hit 274 million in 2019, surging from 154 million a year earlier, said the report issued by the National Radio and Television Administration.

With the acceleration of China's cable TV network upgrade, the number of high-definition cable TV subscribers exceeded 100 million in 2019, up 9.16 percent year on year. According to the report, digital cable TV subscribers nationwide hit 194 million last year.

Related Topics

Internet China 2019 TV From Million

Recent Stories

TCL Pakistan Debuts an Expanded Range of QLED TVs ..

26 minutes ago

‘Julphar’ rights issue oversubscribed by 2.3 t ..

29 minutes ago

SC indicts Afgha Iftikhar-ud-Din Mirza for anti-ju ..

39 minutes ago

Dubai Police handles 2.4 million calls in Q2

44 minutes ago

Babar Azam e-meets eight-year-old fan

51 minutes ago

PTCL Posts Rs 2.7 Billion Profit in the Half-Year ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.