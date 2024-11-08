(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Amidst challenges of changing world dynamics in education, politics, economy, societal and other arena of life, the vision of great leaders provide as beacon of light for nations to compete internationally and pave way for their progress and prosperity.

Revered and visionary leaders like Allam Dr Muhammad Iqbal with their philosophical and acumen, cover major aspects of human life, providing a path to successful future and build a nation to excel indigenously and earning laurels globally.

Born on November 09, 1977 at Sialkot in Sheikh Noor Muhammad’s family, Allama Muhammad Iqbal became a great visionary poet and philosopher who dreamt a separate homeland for the Muslims of subcontinent that appeared on world map in the shape of Pakistan.

With the meanings of his name ‘Good Fortune,’ Allama Iqbal’s birthday is celebrated on November 09 every year, symbolizing a rare moment of opportunity to benefit from his teachings and reach a respectable pinnacle after treading on his footsteps.

Allama Muhammad Iqbal, a luminary in literature, religion, philosophy and politics, also known as ‘Poet of the East’ is honored world over with colleges and universities within the country and abroad having dedicated departments teaching ‘Iqbaliat.'

“Iqbal’s poetry transcended borders, making him a respected figure from Asia to middle East and Europe to America. His ability to inspire and awaken Muslim youth in British India was a glaring testament to his genius,” said Prof. Dr Naushad Khan, former Vice Chancellor, Islamia College Peshawar.

“He also carried forward the renaissance movement started by great educationist, Sir Syed Ahmad Khan. Struggle for a separate homeland for Muslims of sub-continent waged by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was also a vision of Allama Iqbal revealed at Allahabad address in 1930,” he said.

Dr Naushad said Allama Muhammad Iqbal had sparked the flame of resistance against colonialism, encouraging Muslims to stand up for their rights and identity through peaceful struggle. “His poetry often delved into profound symbols like ‘Shaheen’ (eagle), the concept of Khudi (Self)’ the relationship between Allah and humanity and propagation of true spirit of islam, as outlined in the Holy Quran.”

The iconic poet in his book Asrar e Khudi, explained ‘selfhood’ significance with an aim of a person’s self-realization, believing in one's own abilities and mutual coexistence.

Dr Khushad also refers to five key attributes of Dr Iqbal’s Shaheen—farsightedness, fearlessness, independence, contemplation and resilience, noting these qualities as reflective of his belief in self-empowerment and a sense of responsibility toward collective wellbeing.

"Iqbal’s intellectual journey through English, Arabic, urdu, and Persian literature, combined with his exposure to Greek and German philosophers, shaped his unique worldview,” he said.

“His philosophy and poetry even after 147 years, remains a beacon of light for Muslims around the world, instilling a positive hope and direction for their goals of a better and prosperous future.”

As Allama Iqbal’s philosophy was not limited to political or social concerns, Professor Dr Muhammad Younas Khan, Chairman, Pakistan Studies Department at ICP sees it as deeply humanistic and solution based with the great poet also advocating for peace, prosperity, harmony and promotion of Islamic identity and values.

“One of the cornerstones of Dr Iqbal’s philosophy is transformation of individuals making them productive citizens,” Dr Younas said. “He strongly believed that reformation of individuals could lead to reformation of a society to achieve set goals.”

He referred to Iqbal’s message in Masnavi Ramooz-e-Bekhudi (The Secret of Selflessness) and said, it conveys that an individual and the nation are mirrors of each other—just as a thread supports pearls, and a galaxy reflects the stars. “The individual garners respect through the nation and the nation gets its strength from individuals. Through this philosophy, we can get rid of menaces like nepotism, corruption and social injustice.”

Professor Dr AH Hilali, another educationist describes Dr Muhammad Iqbal as a poet and philosopher of all eras and a visionary leader. “His Allahabad address in 1930 is considered a historic moment where he floated idea of a separate homeland for Muslims, later translated into realty by Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.”

He said Dr Iqbal had envisioned a universal society based on justice, harmony and equality as the iconic thinker was ahead of his time and promoted humanism across the borders. “His philosophy makes Allama Iqbal relevant to all societies and nations. His poetry is being taught at top educational institutes for its universal appealing.”

“Dr Iqbal’s extensive studies in different mythologies and researches made him to stand tall amongst his contemporaries, making him one of 20th century's greatest intellectuals,” Dr Hilali said.

The experts believe that Pakistan can touch heights of success by following Dr Iqbal’s teachings as his legacy as a poet and philosopher continues to inspire generations. His message of self-discovery, national unity and human dignity remains pivotal for better understanding of today’s complexities.

As the nation is all set to celebrate Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal’s 147th birth anniversary with overwhelming reverence and enthusiasm, it also needs to teach younger generation Allama Iqbal’s philosophy and vision preparing them for building a strong, progressive and prosperous society.

