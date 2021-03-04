UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Accepts 'technical Meetings' With IAEA From Early April

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 05:50 PM

Iran accepts 'technical meetings' with IAEA from early April

Vienna, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Iran has accepted holding a series of meetings with the UN nuclear watchdog in order to "clarify a number of outstanding issues," the body's Director General Rafael Grossi said Thursday.

"We are going to be starting this process...

with a technical meeting which will take place in Iran at the beginning of April, which I hope will be followed by other technical or political meetings," Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), told reporters at a press conference.

The new process will be aimed at clarifying queries the IAEA has raised about the possible previous presence of nuclear material at undeclared sites.

Related Topics

United Nations Iran Nuclear April

Recent Stories

Karachi Arts Council is all set to host the 2nd Wo ..

17 minutes ago

EU, UAE hold 2nd Senior Officials Meeting to launc ..

26 minutes ago

Farm Advisory Training Workshop on “Milk Marketi ..

39 minutes ago

Al Ain Zoo raises awareness about conserving wildl ..

41 minutes ago

35,674 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in l ..

41 minutes ago

Samsung Unboxes its 2021 Lineup, Letting You Disco ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.