Iran accepts 'technical meetings' with IAEA from early April

Vienna, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Iran has accepted holding a series of meetings with the UN nuclear watchdog in order to "clarify a number of outstanding issues," the body's Director General Rafael Grossi said Thursday.

"We are going to be starting this process...

with a technical meeting which will take place in Iran at the beginning of April, which I hope will be followed by other technical or political meetings," Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), told reporters at a press conference.

The new process will be aimed at clarifying queries the IAEA has raised about the possible previous presence of nuclear material at undeclared sites.