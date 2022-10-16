UrduPoint.com

Iran Accuses Biden Of 'inciting Chaos' During Protests

Faizan Hashmi Published October 16, 2022 | 11:40 PM

Iran accuses Biden of 'inciting chaos' during protests

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Sunday accused his US counterpart of "inciting chaos" after President Joe Biden expressed support for protests in the wake of Mahsa Amini's death in custody.

"The remarks of the American president, who is inciting chaos, terror and the destruction of another country, serve as a reminder of the eternal words of the founder of the Islamic republic, who called America the Great Satan," Raisi said, referring to the late Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomenei.

"The enemy's plot must be countered by effective measures to resolve people's problems," Raisi added, according to a presidency statement.

Iran has been facing protests since 22-year-old Amini's death on September 16, three days after she was arrested by morality police in Tehran for allegedly violating the country's dress code for women.

Biden had said Friday that "we stand with the citizens, the brave women of Iran.

"It stunned me what it awakened in Iran. It awakened something that I don't think will be quieted for a long, long time," said the US president.

Earlier Sunday, Iran's foreign affairs spokesman Nasser Kanani had shrugged off Biden's comments, saying that "Iran is too strong for its will to be swayed by the interference... by a politician tired of years of failure." "We will together defend the independence of Iran," Kanani wrote on Instagram.

On October 6, the United States slapped sanctions on seven senior Iranian officials for involvement in the crackdown.

The US Treasury last month also placed sanctions on the morality police.

Related Topics

Police Iran Tehran Independence United States September October Women Sunday Instagram

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 02 Netherlands Vs. UAE

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 02 Netherlands Vs. UAE

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 October 2022

14 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th October 2022

14 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 01 Namibia Vs. Sri Lanka

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 01 Namibia Vs. Sri Lanka

15 hours ago
 Tennis: Gijon ATP results - collated

Tennis: Gijon ATP results - collated

23 hours ago
 Frankfurt inflict first league defeat on Alonso's ..

Frankfurt inflict first league defeat on Alonso's Leverkusen

23 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.