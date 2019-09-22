UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Accuses Foreign Forces Of Raising Gulf 'insecurity'

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 01:00 PM

Tehran, Sept 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday denounced the presence of foreign forces in the Gulf and said Iran will proffer a peace plan, after arch-foe the United States ordered reinforcements to the tinderbox region.

"Foreign forces can cause problems and insecurity for our people and for our region," Rouhani said in a televised speech at an annual military parade.

Rouhani also said Iran would present a peace plan to the United Nations in the coming days.

"In this sensitive and important historical moment, we announce to our neighbours that we extend the hand of friendship and brotherhood to them," he said.

