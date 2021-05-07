UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Ally Hezbollah Welcomes Talks With Saudi Arabia

Muhammad Irfan 1 day ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 11:30 PM

Iran ally Hezbollah welcomes talks with Saudi Arabia

Beirut, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :The head of Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah group on Friday welcomed Iraq-hosted talks between Tehran and Riyadh, saying they could ease tensions in the troubled region.

"We support all dialogue involving Iran at the international, regional or Arab level. It contributes to calming the region," Hassan Nasrallah, leader of the Shiite movement, said in a speech broadcast on Lebanese television.

Iraq has hosted talks between Riyadh and Tehran "more than once", its President Barham Saleh said on Wednesday.

The talks, facilitated by Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi, remained secret until the Financial Times reported that a first meeting was held on April 9.

The two sides are expected to hold further talks this month, according to multiple sources including a Western official familiar with the process.

Late last month, Iran welcomed a "change of tone" from Saudi Arabia which it said could clear the way to a new era of cooperation between the rival regional powers.

The development came after Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman called for "a good and special relationship" with Tehran, following the reported secret talks with Iran.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Iran Riyadh Saudi Tehran Saudi Arabia Lebanon Mohammed Bin Salman April TV All From Arab

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

8 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

9 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

9 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

9 hours ago

Pro-Independence Scottish Parties Win Majority in ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.