Iran ally Hezbollah welcomes talks with Saudi Arabia

Beirut, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :The head of Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah group on Friday welcomed Iraq-hosted talks between Tehran and Riyadh, saying they could ease tensions in the troubled region.

"We support all dialogue involving Iran at the international, regional or Arab level. It contributes to calming the region," Hassan Nasrallah, leader of the Shiite movement, said in a speech broadcast on Lebanese television.

Iraq has hosted talks between Riyadh and Tehran "more than once", its President Barham Saleh said on Wednesday.

The talks, facilitated by Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi, remained secret until the Financial Times reported that a first meeting was held on April 9.

The two sides are expected to hold further talks this month, according to multiple sources including a Western official familiar with the process.

Late last month, Iran welcomed a "change of tone" from Saudi Arabia which it said could clear the way to a new era of cooperation between the rival regional powers.

The development came after Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman called for "a good and special relationship" with Tehran, following the reported secret talks with Iran.