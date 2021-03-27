Iran and China to sign 25-year cooperation pact Saturday: Tehran

(@FahadShabbir)

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :Iran and China will sign a 25-year cooperation agreement on Saturday, Tehran's foreign ministry spokesperson Said Khatibzadeh said.

The pact, which will include "political, strategic and economic" components, will be signed during a visit to the Iranian capital by Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi, Khatibzadeh told state television.

