Iran And China To Sign 25-year Cooperation Pact Saturday: Tehran
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 11:20 AM
Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :Iran and China will sign a 25-year cooperation agreement on Saturday, Tehran's foreign ministry spokesperson Said Khatibzadeh said.
The pact, which will include "political, strategic and economic" components, will be signed during a visit to the Iranian capital by Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi, Khatibzadeh told state television.
ap-mj/ybl/oho/gle