UrduPoint.com

Iran Arrests 'accomplice' Of IS-claimed Shrine Attack

Muhammad Irfan Published October 31, 2022 | 05:42 PM

Iran arrests 'accomplice' of IS-claimed shrine attack

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Iran announced Monday a suspected accomplice of the shooter who carried out a deadly attack on a Shiite Muslim shrine in Shiraz has been arrested, state news agency IRNA reported.

At least 13 people were killed last Wednesday in the Shah Cheragh mausoleum in the southern city, according to a revised official toll, in an attack claimed by the Islamic State group.

State media had initially given a death toll of 15.

"The second person involved in the terrorist operation at the sacred sanctuary, who provided support, has been arrested," said local deputy governor Esmail Mohebipour, quoted by IRNA.

"The plans to carry out a terrorist act had been communicated to him," he added.

The suspect, arrested Sunday evening in Shiraz, had not entered the shrine, and his alleged role was not clear.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Governor Iran Shiraz Sunday Muslim Media

Recent Stories

Janhavi Kapoor says she decides to quit acting

Janhavi Kapoor says she decides to quit acting

9 minutes ago
 UHS to implement new integrated curriculum in medi ..

UHS to implement new integrated curriculum in medical colleges from next session

41 minutes ago
 PM felicitates Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his e ..

PM felicitates Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his election as President of Brazil

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Australia beat Ireland by 42 r ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Australia beat Ireland by 42 runs

3 hours ago
 Revolution comes through ballot or bloodshed," say ..

Revolution comes through ballot or bloodshed," says Imran Khan as his long march ..

3 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia extends Umrah visa duration to 90 day ..

Saudi Arabia extends Umrah visa duration to 90 days

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.