Iran arrests 'perpetrators' of protests last week: police

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Iranian police said on Monday they had arrested people behind protests that broke out last week in the southwest of the country, state news agency IRNA reported.

"All the perpetrators of an illegal and norm-breaking gathering in Behbahan (city) were identified and arrested," Khuzestan province's police chief Heydar Abbas Zadeh was quoted as saying, without adding how many people were detained or identifying them.

The protests ocurred on Thursday "with a limited number of Behbahan residents gathering and shouting norm-breaking chants," he added, a term usually used by Iranian authorities to refer to anti-system slogans.