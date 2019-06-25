Iran at UN says 'atmosphere' not right for dialogue with US

(@imziishan)

United Nations, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Iran's UN ambassador said Monday that conditions were not ripe for a dialogue with the United States after President Donald Trump imposed new sanctions on Tehran.

As the UN Security Council met behind closed doors, Ambassador Majid Takht Ravanchi told reporters that the United States must stop "its economic war against the Iranian people."