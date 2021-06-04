UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Beat Hong Kong Of China 3-1 In World Cup Qualifier

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 01:10 PM

Iran beat Hong Kong of China 3-1 in World Cup qualifier

MANAMA, June 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Iran bounced back in World Cup Asian qualifier as it beat Hong Kong, China 3-1 in a Group C fixture on Thursday.

Iran suffered two consecutive defeats before Thursday's game and needed a win to maintain the hope of qualifying for the next round.

Iran was utterly dominant and broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute when Ali Gholizadeh moved into the box to beat goalkeeper Yapp Hung Fai from an extremely tight angle.

Iran doubled the lead in the 61st minute when Vahid Amiri's attempt took a deflection to go beyond Yapp before Karim Ansarifard made it 3-0.

Team Hong Kong pulled one goal back in the 85th minute, but it was too late.

Iran now ranks third with 6 points, followed by Team Hong Kong with 5 points. Iraq led Group C with 11 points, two points ahead of Bahrain who crushed Cambodia 8-0 on Thursday.

Related Topics

World Iran China Iraq Hong Kong Lead Bahrain Cambodia From Asia

Recent Stories

Punjab Minister For Higher Education & IT inaugura ..

8 minutes ago

ICTSG to organize traditional sports gala at Shah ..

13 minutes ago

Ethiopia registers 249 new COVID-19 cases

13 minutes ago

Philippines logs 7,450 new COVID-19 cases, total r ..

13 minutes ago

Three die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

13 minutes ago

Maulana Tahir Ashrafi for religious scholars proac ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.