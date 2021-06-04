UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Calls UN Voting Rights Suspension 'unacceptable'

Sumaira FH 50 seconds ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 12:30 AM

Iran calls UN voting rights suspension 'unacceptable'

Tehran, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Iran on Thursday slammed the United Nations' decision to suspend its voting rights for failing to pay its dues as "fundamentally flawed, entirely unacceptable and completely unjustified".

Tehran argues that the $16.2 million it owes to the UN is the result of Washington's crippling sanctions, imposed after former president Donald Trump in 2018 unilaterally withdrew the US from a nuclear deal with Iran.

Iran's voting rights at the UN General Assembly were suspended in January under rules for countries whose arrears are equal to or exceed their contributions due for the past two years.

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif expressed his "strong dismay" at the loss of voting rights, in a letter sent Thursday to UN chief Antonio Guterres.

"Iran's inability to fulfill its financial obligation toward the United Nations is directly caused by 'unlawful unilateral sanctions' imposed by the United States," Zarif wrote, according to the letter posted on his Twitter account.

Zarif said Iran rejected the suspension of its voting privileges because Tehran's "incapacity to transfer its financial contribution has been entirely beyond its control".

Guterres, in a May 28 letter to the UN General Assembly, said five nations were barred from voting due to their failure to pay arrears, but added the UN could permit them to vote if it were deemed to be "due to conditions beyond the control" of the member state.

Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for Guterres, said there had been "very intense discussion" with Iran to find a solution.

"It is not from lack of trying, either on our side or their side... but the country falls under a number of bilateral sanctions which makes it a bit challenging," Dujarric told reporters.

"These discussions are continuing in good faith." Zarif urged the UN leadership to "remain true to the purposes and principles" of the UN charter, and to "refrain from any decision that betrays the spirit of sovereign equality of member states, and weakens multilateralism."The US withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal and re-imposition of sanctions led to Iran stepping up its nuclear activities.

US President Joe Biden has signalled his readiness to revive the accord, and global powers have been meeting in Vienna since early April in a bid to do so, with a fresh round of talks slated to begin next week.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Iran Washington Vote Twitter Nuclear Trump Vienna Tehran United States January April May 2015 2018 From Million

Recent Stories

UAE’s SWIFT User Group discusses improving payme ..

46 minutes ago

Social harmony interlinked with proactive role of ..

26 minutes ago

UN 'Very Much' Welcomes US Move to Donate 19Mln Va ..

26 minutes ago

US Voting Machine Maker to Install Ballot Monitor ..

26 minutes ago

Chinese envoy briefs FM on upcoming year long acti ..

49 minutes ago

Commissioner reviews QMC's performance on city cle ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.