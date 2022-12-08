UrduPoint.com

Iran Carries Out First Known Execution Amid Nationwide Protests

Sumaira FH Published December 08, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Iran carries out first known execution amid nationwide protests

ANKARA, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Iran on Thursday executed a prisoner convicted for a crime allegedly committed during the ongoing nationwide protests, the first such death penalty carried out by the country, local media reported.

The execution was ordered for Muhsin Shikari, who according to the Mizan news Agency, affiliated with Iran's judiciary, "threatened citizens with a cold weapon and injured a security guard during protests on Settar Khan Street." Shikari was given the death penalty on Nov. 20 and the execution was carried out on Thursday morning.

Iran has seen widespread protests in recent months following the death of a 22-year-old woman, Mahsa Amini, in the custody of Iranian morality police. Thousands of people have been detained, according to human rights groups, while more than 200 people have died, as acknowledged by the Iranian Interior Ministry last week.

