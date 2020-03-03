Iran condemns 'organized violence' against Muslims in India

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has slammed the ongoing violence against Muslims in India, and called on Indian authorities not to let the "senseless thuggery prevail." "Iran condemns the wave of organized violence against Indian Muslims," Zarif said in a tweet on Monday, while noting good relations between Tehran and New Delhi "For centuries, Iran has been a friend of India," the Iranian foreign minister said, adding, "We urge Indian authorities to ensure the well-being of ALL Indians & not let senseless thuggery prevail." "Path forward lies in peaceful dialogue and rule of law," Zarif concluded.

Anti-Muslim attacks began in India amid widespread protests over a citizenship law that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist government introduced in December, offering a path to Indian citizenship for six religious groups from neighbouring countries, specifically excluding Muslims.

Critics insist the law is discriminatory, coming in the wake of other severe government measures against the country's Muslim population such as Annexation of the disputed Jammu and Kashmir state that has intensified discord across India about the future of its 200 million Muslims.

Over 40 people were declared killed by Hindu mobs this week, with hundreds more reported injured amid news accounts of inept police intervention to end the violence and meager international criticism of New Delhi's failure to protect its minority Muslim population.

According to the London-based Independent newspaper, Hindu nationalist mobs roamed the streets of New Delhi on February 23, "burning and looting mosques together with Muslim homes, shops and businesses." "They killed or burned alive Muslims who could not escape and the victims were largely unprotected by the police," the daily added in a Friday article, underlining that dozens of Muslims "were killed and many others beaten half to death" – including a two-year-old baby that was "stripped by a gang to see if he was circumcised, as Muslims usually are but Hindus are not." Critics of Modi's government have blamed the anti-Muslim violence on members of the prime minister's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which was crushed in local Delhi elections early this month.

Police authorities in India announced on Saturday the arrest of hundreds following the worst anti-Muslim violence by Hindu nationalists that began on the eve of a state visit by US President Donald Trump, infamous for his anti-Muslim rhetoric and policies.

Indian authorities report the arrest of hundreds after worst anti-Muslim riots by Hindu nationalist mobs.

A police statement, however, came without elaborating on whether the detainees were perpetrators of deadly violence on mosques and ordinary Muslim residence or Muslims defending their homes against indiscriminate attacks by Hindu nationalists with little intervention by police and other government security forces.