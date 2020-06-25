UrduPoint.com
Iran Condemns U.S. Sanctions Against 5 Oil Tanker Captains

Umer Jamshaid 31 seconds ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 05:30 PM

Iran condemns U.S. sanctions against 5 oil tanker captains

TEHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Iran's Foreign Ministry on Thursday condemned fresh U.S. sanctions against the captains of five Iranian oil tankers who carried fuel to Venezuela recently, semi-official Fars news agency reported.

Such embargoes prove the "failure" of U.S. administration's "maximum pressure campaign" against the Islamic republic, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said.

The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on five Iranian ship captains who had delivered oil to Venezuela. "As a result of today's sanctions, these captains' assets will be blocked.

Their careers and prospects will suffer from this designation," the U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday.

He warned any mariners against doing business with the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Mousavi described the sanctions as another "desperate" move by the U.S. against Iranian individuals, and a sign of the "miserable failure" of the Trump administration's pressure policy.

"Despite the U.S. pressure, Iran and Venezuela remain steadfast in countering unlawful American sanctions," Mousavi stressed.

