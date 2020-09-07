UrduPoint.com
Iran Confirms 2,152 New COVID-19 Cases, 388,810 In Total

TEHRAN, Sep 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :A total of 388,810 positive cases of COVID-19 among Iranians was reported on Monday including 2,152 new patients overnight, according to Iran's Health Ministry.

During the past 24 hours, a total of 1,116 Iranians were hospitalized due to complications from COVID-19, Sima Sadat Lari, spokeswoman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical education, said at her daily briefing.

The pandemic has so far claimed 22,410 lives in Iran, up by 117 in the past 24 hours, said Lari.

Besides, 335,572 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals while 3,733 remain in intense condition.

She added that there have been 3,406,055 laboratory tests for COVID-19 in Iran as of Monday.

The spokeswoman said that 28 Iranian provinces are either in high-risk or on alert condition.

Iran announced its first cases of COVID-19 on Feb. 19.

Iran and China have offered mutual help in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

In mid-February, at the early stage of the coronavirus outbreak in China, Iran lit up the Tehran Azadi (Liberty) Tower to show its solidarity with China, and donated 3 million masks to China.

In return, China has delivered several shipments of medical supplies to Iran. On Feb. 29, a five-member Chinese medical team visited Iran for a month-long mission to help Iran fight the pandemic.

