Iran confirms now producing 20% enriched uranium

Tehran, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Iran has started producing 20 percent enriched uranium, the country's nuclear organisation said, confirming an announcement by the UN atomic watchdog that it was now exceeding the threshold set by a 2015 nuclear deal.

"At around 7 pm (1530 GMT Monday) we reached 20 percent" enrichment, spokesman Behrouz Kamalavandi told state television in an interview aired on Tuesday.