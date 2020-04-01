Iran coronavirus deaths pass 3,000: health ministry

Tehran, April 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Iran's death toll from the novel coronavirus crossed the 3,000 mark, the health ministry said Wednesday as it reported 138 new fatalities within 24 hours.

Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said the death toll now stood at 3,036. He said 2,987 new cases brought the total to 47,593. He said 15,473 of those hospitalised had recovered.