UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Coronavirus Deaths Pass 3,000: Health Ministry

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 03:50 PM

Iran coronavirus deaths pass 3,000: health ministry

Tehran, April 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Iran's death toll from the novel coronavirus crossed the 3,000 mark, the health ministry said Wednesday as it reported 138 new fatalities within 24 hours.

Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said the death toll now stood at 3,036. He said 2,987 new cases brought the total to 47,593. He said 15,473 of those hospitalised had recovered.

Related Topics

From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan Ministry of Health Launches Corona Helpli ..

7 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber launches series of webinars to suppo ..

23 minutes ago

PM asks people again to donate funds to fight agai ..

48 minutes ago

Fujairah bunker fuel stocks hit 5-week high

53 minutes ago

53 minutes ago

Aldar employees contribute AED1m to ‘Together We ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.