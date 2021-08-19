Iran Covid deaths top 100,000: health ministry

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :Recorded deaths from Covid in Iran passed the 100,000 mark on Thursday, the health ministry said, amid tighter restrictions nationwide to contain the spread of the virus.

In the past 24 hours, 31,266 people tested positive for coronavirus and 564 died, the ministry said. That brought total infections since the pandemic started to 4,587,683, and deaths to 100,255.