UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Cries 'victory' Over Trump In UN Security Council

Umer Jamshaid 21 minutes ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 03:50 PM

Iran cries 'victory' over Trump in UN Security Council

Tehran, Sept 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Iran's President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday declared "victory" over the United States after the UN Security Council rejected the Trump administration's bid to reimpose UN sanctions on the Islamic republic.

"The Iranian nation has achieved great political, legal and diplomatic success at the United Nations," Rouhani told a televised weekly meeting of his cabinet.

"The reason for this victory lies solely in the support and resistance of the people," he said. "America's greatness has collapsed (just like) the global hegemony they thought they had." In May 2018, US President Donald Trump withdrew from a landmark deal that gave Iran relief from sanctions in return for UN-verified guarantees that it is not seeking nuclear weapons.

Since breaking from the accord, the United States has slapped wave after wave of sanctions on Iran that have crippled its economy.

In retaliation since May 2019, Iran has gradually reduced its commitments to the 2015 nuclear treaty known formally as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

Tehran says its response has been in line with the JCPOA, but Washington says it has violated the agreement and sought a "snapback" of UN sanctions on Iran at the Security Council.

The US insisted it was still a "participant" in the JCPOA despite its pullout, but that was rejected by virtually every other member of the Security CouncilWhile denouncing Iranian "violations" of the nuclear deal, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that Europe would "not compromise" with the US over its move to reactivate the sanctions.

Rouhani did not comment on Macron's remarks.

Related Topics

United Nations Iran Europe Washington Nuclear Trump United States May 2015 2018 2019 From Cabinet Agreement

Recent Stories

Pakistan confirms Zimbabwe tour

12 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council continues plans to develop Em ..

14 minutes ago

During his speech at the 75th session of the UN Ge ..

17 minutes ago

Garidah asks tough question to Maryam Nawaz in the ..

28 minutes ago

Russian Paratroopers Land in Belarus as Part of Mi ..

53 minutes ago

Kremlin: Russia Complies With Commitments Under Ch ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.