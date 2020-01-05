UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Crowds Mourn General Killed By US Strike

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 05th January 2020 | 11:40 AM

Iran crowds mourn general killed by US strike

Tehran, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :A tide of mourners packed the streets of the Iranian city of Ahvaz Sunday to pay respects to top general Qasem Soleimani, days after he was killed in a US strike.

"Death to America," they chanted at a mass gathering in the streets of the southwestern city, where Soleimani's remains arrived from Iraq before dawn, according to semi-official news agency ISNA.

They beat their chests to the sound of Shiite chants and held up portraits of the general, seen as a hero of the 1980-88 Iran-Iraq war and for spearheading Iran's middle East operations as chief of the Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force.

Soleimani was killed in a US drone strike Friday near Baghdad international airport that shocked the Islamic republic.

He was 62.

The assassination, which was ordered by US President Donald Trump, ratcheted up tensions between the arch-enemies and sparked fears of a new war in the Middle East.

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed "severe revenge" and declared three days of mourning following the news of his death.

Tensions between longtime foes Iran and the US escalated last year when Trump unilaterally withdrew from a landmark accord that gave the Islamic republic relief from sanctions in return for curbs on its nuclear programme.

Related Topics

Drone Iran Nuclear Iraq Trump Isna Ahvaz Baghdad Middle East Sunday From Top Airport Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 5, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

UAE Press: A blueprint for Dubai’s future

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

US Secretary of State Discusses Soleimani's Killin ..

12 hours ago

Ruthless Real Madrid dismantle gutsy Getafe

12 hours ago

No Casualties After Numerous Rocket Attacks in Bag ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.