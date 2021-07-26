UrduPoint.com
Iran Daily Covid Caseload Exceeds 30,000 In New High: Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 03:50 PM

Iran daily Covid caseload exceeds 30,000 in new high: ministry

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Iran's daily Covid caseload crossed the 30,000 mark for the first time on Monday, its health ministry said, less than a week after the country recorded a daily infection record.

In the past 24 hours, the Islamic republic registered a record 31,814 new infections to bring its total number of positive cases to 3,723,246.

It also recorded 322 additional coronavirus-related deaths, taking the total to 89,122.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

