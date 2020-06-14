UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Daily Virus Deaths Exceed 100 For First Time In 2 Months

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 04:40 PM

Iran daily virus deaths exceed 100 for first time in 2 months

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :Iran on Sunday reported over 100 new deaths in a single day from the novel coronavirus, for the first time in two months.

In televised remarks, health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari announced 107 Covid-19 fatalities in the past 24 hours, raising the overall toll to 8,837.

"It was very painful for us to announce the triple-digit figure," said Lari.

"This is an unpredictable and wild virus and may surprise us at any time," she added, urging Iranians to observe health protocols.

Iran last recorded triple-digit daily fatalities on April 13, with 111 dead.

Lari also announced 2,472 new cases confirmed in the past day, bringing the total infection caseload to 187,427, with over 148,000 recoveries.

There has been scepticism at home and abroad about Iran's official COVID-19 figures, with concerns the real toll could be much higher.

Iran has struggled to contain what has become the middle East's deadliest outbreak of the illness since it reported its first cases in the Shiite holy city of Qom in February.

But since April it has gradually lifted restrictions to ease the intense pressures on its sanctions-hit economy.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday reproached citizens for failing to observe measures designed to rein in the virus.

Official figures have shown a rising trajectory in new confirmed cases since early May, which the government has attributed to increased testing rather than a worsening caseload.

Related Topics

Dead Iran Qom Middle East February April May Sunday From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADX starts listing of Emirate of Abu Dhabi Global ..

1 minute ago

Spain to open borders to EU Schengen countries on ..

1 hour ago

Oman announces 1,404 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

Indian actor Sushant Singh commits suicides

2 hours ago

MoF successfully launches phase one of &#039;Accru ..

2 hours ago

Indonesia registers 857 new coronavirus infections ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.