(@FahadShabbir)

Jerusalem, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Wednesday that a new Iran nuclear agreement "cannot be postponed any longer", speaking during a visit to Israel which staunchly opposes efforts to forge a deal.

"What we would like to see is that an agreement is reached in Vienna," Scholz told reporters alongside Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, a vocal critic of the international talks in Austria's capital.

"Now is the time to make a decision. This must not be postponed any longer and cannot be postponed any longer."