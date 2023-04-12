Close
Iran Delegation Arrives In Saudi Amid Thaw Between Regional Powers

Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Iran delegation arrives in Saudi amid thaw between regional powers

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :An Iranian delegation arrived in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, Tehran said, to pave the way for reopening diplomatic missions as the Gulf rivals prepare to normalise relations, seven years after an acrimonious split.

The announcement came just days after a Saudi delegation made a similar visit to Iran's capital, following a historic meeting in China between the two governments' foreign ministers who vowed to bring stability to the turbulent region.

"In accordance with the implementation of the agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia on the resumption of diplomatic activities.

.. the Iranian technical delegation arrived in Riyadh at midday Wednesday and was welcomed by Saudi officials," said Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani.

"The Iranian delegation will take the necessary steps to reopen the embassy in Riyadh and the consulate general in Jeddah as well as the activities of Iran's permanent representative in the (Jeddah-based) Organisation of Islamic Cooperation," he said in a statement.

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi has been invited to Saudi Arabia, according to Tehran, in what would be the first visit of its kind since Mohammad Khatami made the trip in 1999.

