Iran Denies Any Link With Groups Hit In US Syria Strikes
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 24, 2022 | 06:10 PM
Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Iran's foreign ministry on Wednesday denied any link with groups targeted by US air strikes in Syria, contradicting a claim by Washington.
A ministry statement strongly condemned the "terrorist act" by the United States, saying it represents a "violation of the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Syria."