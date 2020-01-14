Iran denies 'cover-up' as anger mounts over downed airliner

(@imziishan)

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :Iran denied a "cover-up" Monday after taking days to reveal an airliner was accidentally shot down last week, a disaster that sparked demonstrations and calls for a fully transparent investigation.

The Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 was brought down by a missile shortly after taking off Wednesday from Tehran, killing all 176 passengers and crew on board.

Videos on social networks on Monday purported to show protests occurring in Iran for a third consecutive day, including at Tehran's Sharif University, with demonstrators apparently shouting slogans against the Islamic republic.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the US was with the protesters "in their calls for freedom and justice, in their justified anger".

Iran warned Britain against "interference" in its affairs, signalling it could expel Britain's ambassador, in an escalating row over his attendance at a vigil for those who died that turned into a demonstration.