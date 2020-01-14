UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Denies 'cover-up' As Anger Mounts Over Downed Airliner

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 10:20 AM

Iran denies 'cover-up' as anger mounts over downed airliner

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :Iran denied a "cover-up" Monday after taking days to reveal an airliner was accidentally shot down last week, a disaster that sparked demonstrations and calls for a fully transparent investigation.

The Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 was brought down by a missile shortly after taking off Wednesday from Tehran, killing all 176 passengers and crew on board.

Videos on social networks on Monday purported to show protests occurring in Iran for a third consecutive day, including at Tehran's Sharif University, with demonstrators apparently shouting slogans against the Islamic republic.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the US was with the protesters "in their calls for freedom and justice, in their justified anger".

Iran warned Britain against "interference" in its affairs, signalling it could expel Britain's ambassador, in an escalating row over his attendance at a vigil for those who died that turned into a demonstration.

Related Topics

Ukraine Iran Died Tehran All From Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 14, 2020 in Pakistan

11 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Sultan bin Khalifa offers condolences on death of ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed,Japan’s Prime Minster witness ..

9 hours ago

DCT Abu Dhabi teams up with renowned Berklee Colle ..

10 hours ago

Fatima bint Mubarak offers condolences on death of ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.