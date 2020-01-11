UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Denies Missile Downed Ukrainian Plane

Muhammad Irfan 6 seconds ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 02:10 AM

Iran denies missile downed Ukrainian plane

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :Iran's civil aviation chief denied Friday that a missile downed a Ukrainian airliner which crashed killing all 176 on board, rejecting Western claims of a catastrophic mistake by Tehran's air defences.

Ukraine said its experts had been granted access to the black box flight recorders, as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo repeated it was "likely" an Iranian missile had downed the plane.

Iran's latest denial came as Tehran faced mounting international pressure to allow a "credible" investigation into the crash, which several Western governments have blamed on an accidental missile strike.

"One thing is for certain, this airplane was not hit by a missile," Iran's civil aviation chief Ali Abedzadeh said, after Tehran invited the US, Ukraine, Canada and others to join the investigation.

The Boeing 737 crashed on Wednesday shortly after Iran launched missiles at US forces in Iraq in response to the killing of top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in a US drone strike in Baghdad.

Related Topics

Drone Ukraine Iran Canada Iraq Tehran Baghdad All Top Mike Pompeo Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

PM, President strongly condemn Quetta blast that c ..

2 hours ago

Cubans Hopeful for 2nd 'Thaw' in Ties With America ..

1 hour ago

Khalid bin Zayed attends mass wedding in Al Ain

2 hours ago

Proper awareness, education needed to lure investo ..

1 hour ago

COAS reiterates Pakistan’s offer to Australia to ..

2 hours ago

PM’s nephew Hassan Niazi again falls in hot wate ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.