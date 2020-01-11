Iran denies missile downed Ukrainian plane

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :Iran's civil aviation chief denied Friday that a missile downed a Ukrainian airliner which crashed killing all 176 on board, rejecting Western claims of a catastrophic mistake by Tehran's air defences.

Ukraine said its experts had been granted access to the black box flight recorders, as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo repeated it was "likely" an Iranian missile had downed the plane.

Iran's latest denial came as Tehran faced mounting international pressure to allow a "credible" investigation into the crash, which several Western governments have blamed on an accidental missile strike.

"One thing is for certain, this airplane was not hit by a missile," Iran's civil aviation chief Ali Abedzadeh said, after Tehran invited the US, Ukraine, Canada and others to join the investigation.

The Boeing 737 crashed on Wednesday shortly after Iran launched missiles at US forces in Iraq in response to the killing of top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in a US drone strike in Baghdad.