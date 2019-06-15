Iran denies role in Gulf of Oman tanker attacks

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) :Iran's foreign ministry dismissed as "baseless" Friday US accusations it was behind twin attacks on tankers in the Gulf of Oman, adding Washington was trying to "sabotage diplomacy".

The US had "immediately jumped to make allegations against Iran -- (without) a shred of factual or circumstantial evidence," Foreign MinisterMohammad Javad Zarif said in a tweet.

That showed it was "abundantly clear that the #B_Team is moving to a #PlanB: Sabotage diplomacy -- including by @AbeShinzo -- and cover up its #EconomicTerrorism against Iran".