Iran Diplomat's 20-year Sentence For France Bomb Plot Confirmed

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 02:40 PM

Brussels, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :An Iranian diplomat's 20-year prison sentence in Belgium for plotting to bomb an opposition rally outside Paris was confirmed on Wednesday after he dropped plans to appeal, prosecutors said.

Assadollah Assadi, 49, was convicted in February by an Antwerp court of supplying explosives for the planned June 30, 2018 attack on the exiled opposition group the National Council of Resistance in Iran (NCRI).

