UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Dismisses US Call To Return To Nuclear Deal First

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 07:01 PM

Iran dismisses US call to return to nuclear deal first

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Iran dismissed Thursday a call by the US for it to return to full compliance of a nuclear deal first, insisting it had only taken "remedial measures" since America's withdrawal.

The administration of new US President Joe Biden on Wednesday confirmed its willingness to return to the deal, which has been hanging by a thread since his predecessor Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from it in 2018.

But Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who made the announcement, said the US would only return to the deal agreed with major powers in 2015 once Iran resumes its commitments.

Iran's top diplomat, Mohammad Javad Zarif, on Thursday dismissed the demand.

"Reality check for @SecBlinken: The US violated (the) JCPOA," Zarif tweeted, referring to the accord by its formal name, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

Zarif said that as well as its unilateral withdrawal, the US had also imposed sanctions that "blocked food/medicine to Iranians" and "punished adherence" to a UN resolution.

"Now, who should take 1st step? Never forget Trump's maximum failure," the foreign minister added, stressing Iran had "abided by the JCPOA" and had only taken "foreseen remedial measures".

Trump withdrew the US from JCPOA and imposed crippling sanctions on Iran in 2018, maintaining a policy of "maximum pressure" against the Islamic republic.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Iran Nuclear Trump 2015 2018 From Top

Recent Stories

Virgin Hyperloop unveils passenger experience visi ..

17 minutes ago

MoCCAE explores leveraging innovation to implement ..

17 minutes ago

Hussain Nawaz takes jibe at Imran Khan over TI’s ..

1 hour ago

Abrarul Haq dedicates “Sun Le Tu” song to Imra ..

1 hour ago

104,200 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

2 hours ago

Type Or Paste Your Text Here To Convert Chairman J ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.