Iran Executes Opposition Figure Ruhollah Zam: State TV

Sumaira FH 48 seconds ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 11:10 AM

Iran executes opposition figure Ruhollah Zam: state TV

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :Iran on Saturday executed Ruhollah Zam, a former opposition figure who had lived in exile in France and was implicated in anti-government protests, state television said.

The broadcaster said the "counterrevolutionary" Zam was hung in the morning after the supreme court upheld his sentence due to "the severity of the crimes" committed against the Islamic republic.

