Iran Extends Voting For Third Time Until 1930 GMT: Election Committee

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 01:00 AM

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :Iran on Friday extended voting in a parliamentary election for a third time by another hour to 1930 GMT, a spokesman for the election committee announced.

The polling stations, which were originally set to close at 6:00 pm (1430 GMT) will remain open until 11:00 pm (1930 GMT), spokesman Esmaeel Mousavi told state television.

