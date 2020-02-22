Iran extends voting for third time until 1930 GMT: election committee

(@FahadShabbir)

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :Iran on Friday extended voting in a parliamentary election for a third time by another hour to 1930 GMT, a spokesman for the election committee announced.

The polling stations, which were originally set to close at 6:00 pm (1430 GMT) will remain open until 11:00 pm (1930 GMT), spokesman Esmaeel Mousavi told state television.