UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Fears 'fifth Wave' Of Covid Linked To Delta Variant

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 02:50 PM

Iran fears 'fifth wave' of Covid linked to Delta variant

Tehran, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :President Hassan Rouhani expressed fears on Saturday that Iran will be hit by a new wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, due to an outbreak of the Delta variant.

"It is feared that we are on the way to a fifth wave throughout the country," Rouhani told a meeting of Iran's anti-virus taskforce, warning the public to be careful as "the Delta variant has spread" in southern provinces.

Iran is battling the middle East's deadliest outbreak of the coronavirus.

Covid-19 has killed more than 84,000 people out of over 3.2 million detected infections in the Islamic republic, according to official figures that authorities admit do not account for all infections.

The health ministry has classified as "red" -- the highest category on Iran's coronavirus risk scale -- the capital Tehran and nine other cities in Tehran province.

The southern and southeastern provinces of Fars, Hormozgan, Kerman and Sistan-Baluchistan are also now classified as "red".

Strangled by US sanctions that have made it difficult to make money transfers to foreign firms, Iran says it is struggling to import vaccines for its population of 83 million.

Just over 4.4 million people have received a first dose of vaccine in Iran, while only 1.7 million have received the necessary two doses, the health ministry says.

"God willing, the situation will improve in terms of vaccinations from next week," Rouhani said.

The authorities in Iran have approved emergency use of two locally produced vaccines.

Related Topics

Import Iran Kerman Tehran Middle East Money God All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mariam Almheiri Inaugurates German-Emirati Institu ..

38 minutes ago

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao announce divorce after 15-ye ..

1 hour ago

LHC CJ orders Punjab govt to conduct free burial i ..

1 hour ago

Asif Ali Zardariâ€™s health gradually improves

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid names new chairmen of Al Nasr ..

1 hour ago

FO expresses sorrow over death of seven Canadian-P ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.