Iran finds black boxes from crashed plane: aviation authority

Tehran, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Iranian search and rescue teams have found the black boxes from a Ukrainian airliner that crashed Wednesday soon after takeoff from Tehran's main airport, the country's civil aviation authority said.

"The two black boxes of the Ukranian 737 aeroplane that crashed this morning have been found," said the authority's spokesman, Reza Jafarzadeh, according to semi-official news agency ISNA.