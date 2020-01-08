UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Finds Black Boxes From Crashed Plane: Aviation Authority

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 03:30 PM

Iran finds black boxes from crashed plane: aviation authority

Tehran, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Iranian search and rescue teams have found the black boxes from a Ukrainian airliner that crashed Wednesday soon after takeoff from Tehran's main airport, the country's civil aviation authority said.

"The two black boxes of the Ukranian 737 aeroplane that crashed this morning have been found," said the authority's spokesman, Reza Jafarzadeh, according to semi-official news agency ISNA.

Related Topics

Isna Tehran From Airport

Recent Stories

President appoints new judges to Courts of First I ..

50 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $69.62 a barrel T ..

1 hour ago

Exhibition on Ugandan culture to open in NYU Abu D ..

2 hours ago

Public Opinion split regarding punishment of lawye ..

2 hours ago

UAE royal family allowed to hunt Houbara Bustard

3 hours ago

Iran’s Foreign Minister says they launched missi ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.